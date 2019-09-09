Maharashtra: Cabinet approves to establish 16 special courts

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday approved the establishment of sixteen special courts here.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also approved the creation of 112 new posts for the additional courts.

Spreading across the capital, eleven special courts will be established in the Civil and Sessions Court whereas five other special courts will be set up in the Dindoshi Sessions Court. (ANI)

