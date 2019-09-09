Police teams formed, eyewitnesses questioned in Narela shootout

Police have formed multiple teams and questioned nearly 50 eyewitnesses to identify and arrest the shooters who fired at least 40 rounds on the car of a gangster, killing him in full public view in outer Delhi's Narela, officials said on Monday. Police said they are questioning the gangster's driver, who survived the attack on Sunday, and checking his call records. They are verifying the driver's role.

During the shootout, Virender Mann alias Kale, 40, was with the driver. The attackers surrounded Mann's car and fired multiple rounds on it. Police said nearly 50 witnesses have been questioned and now they are checking the CCTV camera footage of the route Mann's driver took to see if the attackers had been trailing their car or they were waiting for him at the crime scene.

Police are also probing whether someone had tipped the attackers about Mann's route and whether he was carrying any weapon. "We are questioning the driver and his call details are being checked," a senior police official said. Mann's family, relatives and friends are also being questioned, the officer added.

Since Mann was also dealing in properties, police are looking into the possibility of a business dispute that may have led to the killing, the officer said. Police are probing if Sandeep Mental and Jitender Gogi gangs had any link with the shootout.

Mann had 20-25 bullet entry wounds on his body, doctors had told police. However, the exact number will be confirmed only after the post-mortem is done. He was involved in 13 heinous crimes, including murder and robberies. He was also associated with a political party and had fought the last municipal election, police added.

