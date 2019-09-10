International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Chhattisgarh: Seven injured after bus crashes into tree in Dhamtari

At least seven people have suffered injuries after a high-speed passenger bus crashed into a tree near Gagra bridge on National Highway 30 in Chattisgarh's Dhamtari on Tuesday morning.

ANI Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh)
Updated: 10-09-2019 12:27 IST
Chhattisgarh: Seven injured after bus crashes into tree in Dhamtari

Visuals of the bus after it collided with a tree on National Highway 30 in Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

At least seven people have suffered injuries after a high-speed passenger bus crashed into a tree near Gagra bridge on National Highway 30 in Chattisgarh's Dhamtari on Tuesday morning. The bus was en route to Durg from Bailadila with at least 35 passengers on board when the incident took place. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The reason behind the accident has not yet been ascertained. Arjuni police have reached the location and are investigating further in the matter. (ANI)

Also Read: Chhattisgarh rain fury leads to coal shortages in Gujarat

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019