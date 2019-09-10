J-K: CRPF's helpline 'Madadgaar' received over 34K calls since Aug 5

A total of 34,274 incoming and outgoing calls were received by the CRPF's 'madadgaar' helpline since August 5. "Since August 5, 2019 CRPF helpline Madadgaar handled 34,274 calls (both incoming and outgoing). Majority of the calls were related to people inquiring about the well-being of their family and relatives living in Kashmir and about the situation in general," an official statement said.

Out of these calls, 1227 cases were involving matters of exigency. In these cases, the CRPF personnel personally went to the house of the person and contact was established between the caller and the family. Other types of help were also sought by callers like facilitating the delivery of air tickets to family members in Kashmir or informing them about any other emergency etc.

"In all such cases CRPF personnel personally went to the house and informed the same to the family," it added. It may be noted that landline connections have been restored in the Valley. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Sunday said that 92.5 per cent geographical area of Jammu and Kashmir is free of restrictions

Security was beefed up in the region and restriction including curtailing of internet and mobile facilities were done after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5. (ANI)

