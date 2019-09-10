Kicked-out of house, Kashmiri singer says issue resolved, will move back soon

Kashmiri singer Aadil Gurezi, who had claimed to have been kicked out of his rented accommodation in Mumbai after the abrogation of Article 370, has now said that the issue stands resolved and he will be moving back to his place soon. "After intervention from the media and police, the matter has been resolved. The property dealer overseeing the house has agreed to take me back. I will soon move back into the house," Gurezi said.

Gurezi had earlier alleged that the real estate agent who looked after his rented accommodation had refused to renew his residential rent agreement after the abrogation of Article 370. "The agent told me that the situation in Kashmir is not normal and therefore you cannot stay in the house," the singer said.

Meanwhile, the real estate agent has stated that 'Gurezi will move back in a day or two'. The issue had come to light after the singer posted a status about the alleged incident on his social media, where he has thousands of followers.

Aadil, a resident of Kashmir, had recently become an internet sensation after a few of his videos went viral and received millions of views on YouTube. (ANI)

