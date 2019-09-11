Centre takes negative stand on relief during calamities: CM

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Wednesday accused the Centre of taking a negative stand on providing assistance to the Union Territory during calamities like cyclones and floods. He made the charge while inaugurating a one-day thematic workshop on `Vulnerability Atlas of Indiaand Disaster-resistant Design and Construction Practices` organised jointly by Puducherry government and Union Urban and Housing Affairs ministry here.

The Chief Minister said the Centre should help state governments during calamities. The Centre had taken the stand that as Puducherry is a developing state, assistance was not necessary to tide over situations arising out of natural calamities faced during Thane or Gaja cyclones, he said.

"This was really unfortunate as only when states develop, the country as a whole will develop," he said. Narayanasamy said the Real Estate Regulatory Authority has hit real estate business hard.

"In the name of curbing black money the bill for the regulatory authority has been initiated by the Centre. If the intention is to curb black money appropriate action should be taken against those hiding black money. But the whole real estate business has been killed through this arrangement," he said. The Chief Minister highlighted the hardship the applicants for construction of houses or other structures faced as they have to run from pillar to post to get approval from the Town and Country Planning Board in Puducherry.

"I have held meetings with the officials to bring to their notice the hardships of the applicants. The mindset of the officers should change for better and they should feel that they are servants of the public and should be people- friendly," he said. Narayanasamy wanted adoption of latest technologies so that the buildings constructed either by government or private contractors were sound and sturdy and long lasting.

Secretary to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Durga Shankar Mishra, PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and government officials were among those present..

