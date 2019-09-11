PM Modi to launch pension schemes from Jharkhand on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation an ambitious pension scheme for the farmers from here on Thursday. Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana', farmers between 18 and 40 years of age will get Rs 3,000 monthly pension after reaching 60.

Jharkhand will go to Assembly polls later this year. The prime minister will also launch the 'Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyaparik Mandhan Yojana' and 'Swarojgar' pension schemes under which beneficiaries between 18 and 40 years will get Rs 3,000 per month after completing 60 years of age.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Governor Draupadi Murmu will be present on the occasion. Modi will also inaugurate the new Jharkhand Assembly building here and a multi-modal terminal at Sahibganj, Das said on Tuesday.

The multi-modal terminal was built by Inland Waterways Authority of India on River Ganga at Sahibganj. It will have a cargo storing capacity of 30 lakh tonne per year, a stockyard and parking and berthing space for two vessels, he said. Direct and indirect employment for the local people will be generated in the multi-modal terminal, Das said.

The CM also said that the prime minister will lay foundation stones online for 462 Eklavya Model Schools across the country, of which 69 will be established in 13 of Jharkhand's 24 districts. The prime minister will also lay foundation for the new building of Jharkhand Secretariat.

Referring to the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana', Das said a total of 1,16,183 farmers in Jharkhand have registered themselves under the scheme. The Prime Minister had in September last year launched the 'Ayushman Bharat' health scheme from Ranchi.

Meanwhile, the BJP said Jharkhand is getting 'affection' continuously from the prime minister while the state had been "neglected" during the Congress regimes. While Modi visited Jharkhand 12 times during his five years and 100 days rule at the Centre, former prime minister Manmohan Singh had come to the state only once in his 10 years of rule at the head of Congress-led UPA, BJP state unit spokesman Pratul Shaw Deo said in a statement here..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)