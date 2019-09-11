MeT forecasts more rain in Odisha till Sunday

With rain-soaked Odisha likely to be lashed by more downpour till Sunday due to a cyclonic circulation, the state government on Wednesday asked the district collectors to remain prepared for any possible flood. Odisha is being battered by heavy rains in different spells due to formation of five low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal since August. Many parts of south and west Odisha were also hit by flash floods due to incessant rain last month.

In a special bulletin, the Meteorological Centre here said that a cyclonic circulation exists over coastal West Bengal and neighbourhood. This, coupled with a strong monsoon current, will enhance rainfall in many parts of Odisha. In view of the weather forecast, the Revenue and Disaster Management department directed the collectors of the districts under orange and yellow warning to keep the administrative machinery prepared to meet any possible flood or waterlogging that may arise in the event of intense rain.

The collectors have been asked to make advance arrangements to evacuate people from vulnerable locations to safe shelters, if required. Steps should also be taken to provide adequate food, safe drinking water, lighting, health and sanitation facilities at the shelters and relief camps, it said. While light to moderate rain or thundershower may lash most places over north and south Odisha till Sunday, many areas will be lashed by heavy to very heavy downpour, it said.

Issuing an "Orange Warning" for Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar till Thursday, the MeT Centre said parts of these seven districts will get heavy to very heavy rainfall. Orange warning means to be on alert or be prepared.

Similarly, heavy rainfall may lash parts of Angul, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurdha, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts where it issued a "Yellow warning" till Thursday. Yellow warning means to be on watch or be updated.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to pound some areas of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts where the MeT Centre issued 'Orange warning' on Thursday and Friday. Parts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts will receive heavy rain during the period, it said adding heavy rainfall will occur at some places in Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Bhadrak districts on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, several low-lying areas in Khurda, Cuttack, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts were submerged following release of excess water from Hirakud dam after incessant rains in the upper catchment areas of river Mahanadi. The water level at Hirakud dam stood at 625.39 feet on Wednesday evening as against the full reservoir capacity of 630 feet. Inflow of water at Hirakud dam was 2,20,830 cusec and outflow 1,44,596 cusec, an official said.

While excess water was being released through 20 of the 64 sluice gates at Hirakud dam till Wednesday morning, 15 gates were shut in phases and only five gates were open for discharge of excess water in the evening, he said. However, the water level in all major rivers including Mahanadi stood much below the danger marks. The water level of Mahanadi river at Naraj stood at 25.81 metre at Naraj in Cuttack, much below the danger mark of 26.41 metre, he said.

PTI SKN RG RG.

