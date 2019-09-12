5 arrested for kidnapping, killing man in Delhi

Five men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and killing a person in Mandir Marg area of the national capital, police said. On September 7, a woman had complained to police that her son was Vikas was abducted by some people, they said.

The accused have been identified as Yogesh (20), Lalit (22), Gaurav (19), Bittoo (19) and Karan (19), police said During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had abducted Vikas on September 7 and beat him to death in a forest near Mandir Marg in order to take revenge as the victim had beaten one of the accused earlier, a police officer said.

The accused led a police team to the place from where the putrefied body of Vikas was recovered, the officer added. Preliminary investigation revealed involvement of six persons in the case of which five are in police custody and a hunt is on to nab the other accused, the police official said.

