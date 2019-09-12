Delhi: Mob thrashes men on suspicion of child-lifting, two held

Two persons have been arrested after a mob allegedly thrashed a group of men in Shaheen Bagh area here on suspicion of being child lifters, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Aslam (24) and Abuzar (22), residents of Abdul Fazal Enclave, they said.

Three men were beaten up by Aslam and Abuzar, among others, in Abdul Fazal Enclave, the police said. The victims -- Deepak (30), Ranjeet (30) and Shiv Kumar (22) -- earn their livelihood by playing drums at religious ceremonies. They first went to the Yamuna Ghat near Kalindi Kunj hoping to earn something during the immersion of Ganesha idols in the river, they said.

As devotees were not coming, the victims went to Abdul Fazal Enclave hoping to earn something on the occasion of Muharram. However, after reaching the locality, the three were stopped by a group of people, including the accused, and beaten up on suspicion of being child lifters, a senior police officer said. A case was registered at Shaheen Bagh police station on the basis of Deepak's statement, the officer said.

