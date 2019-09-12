MP gets above average rainfall this monsoon

Madhya Pradesh has received 28 per cent more rainfall than average since the beginning of the current monsoon season, an official said on Thursday. The average rainfall in the state between June 1 and September 30 is around 952 mm.

"This year, the state has received total 1,100 mm rainfall from June 1 till September 12 morning, while the normal average rainfall for this period is 861 mm," India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, duty officer Ajay Shukla told PTI. "Even if it doesn't rain now, the state will have enough water," he said.

While Shahdol and Sidhi have so far received below average rain, the other districts in the state have got normal or above normal downpour, he said. Meanwhile, as intermittent showers have been lashing large parts of MP since a week, the sluice gates of many dams have been opened to release excess water, the weatherman said.

The wet spell is likely to continue for two more days, he added..

