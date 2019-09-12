New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. DEL14 JK-SITUATION Normal life remains disrupted in Kashmir Srinagar: Normal life remained affected in Kashmir as the stalemate following abrogation of Article 370 entered its 39th day on Thursday with schools closed and public transport off the roads, officials said.

DEL40 JK-MILITANTS-LD ARRESTS Three JeM militants arrested in J-K's Kathua Jammu: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants were arrested in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, a senior police officer said. DEL55 UP-CHINMAYANAND SIT questions principles of two colleges, Chinmayanand's quizzing delayed Shahjahanpur (UP): The SIT probing a student's harassment allegations against Swami Chinmayanand on Thursday questioned the principals of two colleges here and had also asked the BJP leader earlier this week to appear before it.

DES15 UP-DRESS-BAN Complaint against demand for ban on burqa, skull cap in Aligarh college Aligarh (UP): A group of AMU students have complained to the local administration after some right-wing leaders allegedly asked a college here to ban burqas and skull caps. DES9 PB-FARMER-SUICIDE Farmer commits suicide in Punjab, fifth in family to take extreme step Barnala (Pb): Unable to pay an old loan of Rs 8 lakh, a farmer in Bhotna village allegedly committed suicide, the fifth member in his family to take the step.

DES5 HR-BABITA PHOGAT Westler Babita Phogat's resignation from Haryana Police accepted, likely to contest state polls Chandigarh: The resignation of international wrestler Babita Phogat from Haryana Police has been accepted and the grappler, who had last month joined the BJP, is likely to contest the upcoming state Assembly polls. DES11 UKD-EARTHQUAKE Tremors felt in Uttarakhand's Chamoli Dehradun: A mild earthquake hit Chamoli district of Uttarakhand in the early hours on Thursday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)