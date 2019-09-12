PM Modi to unveil updated version of AB-PMJAY healthcare app on Oct 1

By Priyanka Sharma Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch an updated version of healthcare mobile application, Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) on October 1.

As per the schedule, Modi will unveil the AB-PMJAY mobile app at a mega national event "Gyan Sangam" which will be organised from September 30 to October 1 in New Delhi to highlight the progress and achievements of the scheme. The highly advanced and user-friendly mobile application will have special features like - checking the hospitals, reaching out to the ambulance, know your doctors, checking the details of your wallet, among other facilities for easy access to the user.

"This newer version of AB-PMJAY mobile app has unique features. It is designed in a more practical way. Older version of PMJAY mobile app was very basic and only concentrated on beneficiaries. The new PMJAY app will bring all stakeholders under one roof to get the real-time data of beneficiaries, hospitals, medical packages, doctors, concerned people from insurance company, State Health Agency and National Health Agency," said the official who has developed the newer version of PMJAY. "The app will also have an ambulance facility which will automatically connect the patient to it. Also, patients can upload their medical records through a special feature of cam-scanner in it. All data's of the beneficiaries are maintained under high security," an official said.

"We are ensuring 100 per cent m-governance and moving a step forward from e-governance. We want that everything which is available on AB-PMJAY ecosystem will now be covered on fresh version of AB-PMJAY mobile application and should be user-friendly," National Health Authority, CEO Dr Indu Bhushan said. The previous version of AB-PMJAY app had about 2.5 lacs of active users while the total download was 3.5 lacs in the last one year.

The AB-PMJAY is a centrally sponsored scheme having central sector component under Ayushman Bharat Mission anchored in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). It is an umbrella of two major health initiatives, namely Health and wellness Centres and National Health Protection Scheme. The scheme will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) providing coverage up to 5 lakh rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Recently, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that September 23 will be celebrated as Ayushman Bharat Diwas. The fortnight of 15th - 30th September will be marked as the "Ayushman Bharat Pakhwara" where several activities will be carried out in the States to generate awareness around the scheme and celebrate this gift of health to the nation. In the past one year, Ayushman Bharat has given relief to 45 lakhs patients who got admitted in hospitals to avail medical services, 10 crore e-cards have been issued and more than 18,000 hospitals have been impanelled across the country. (ANI)

