India, Africa review progress of projects in maritime security, climate change, counter-terrorism

India and Africa reviewed projects of cooperation in maritime security, climate change, connectivity and counter-terrorism among others during a two-day mid-term review meeting. The mid-term review meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Framework of Africa-India Forum Summit (IAFS) III took place in New Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday.

It was attended by representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs and a delegation from the African Union, and representatives of the African Diplomatic Corps. The meeting was co-chaired by T S Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Fafre Camara, Ambassador of the Republic of Mali and Chair of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) Sub-Committee of the Whole on Multilateral Cooperation (SCWMC) of the African Union.

The two sides discussed new areas of cooperation such as solar energy, digital technology, traditional medicine among others. According to a joint statement by India and the African Union, both sides discussed cooperation in priority areas of AU Agenda 2063 such as projects at continental level, cooperation in the health sector, maritime security, connectivity, and climate change.

"Both sides committed to address common challenges of extremism and counter-terrorism. Underlying the importance of cultural cooperation, the two sides also discussed organisation of Festival of Africa in India, AU nominations under Distinguished Visitors Programme of the ICCR and enhanced utilisation of scholarship and training programmes," it said. As mandated by the Delhi Declaration 2015 of IAFS III, the meeting took stock of the state of implementation of the following cooperation areas of the IAFS III, namely: economic, trade and industry, agriculture, energy, blue/ocean economy, infrastructure, education and skills development, health, peace and security, multilateral fora and monitoring mechanism, the statement said.

The meeting also deliberated on the preparations for the IAFS IV to be held in 2020. "Both sides evaluated the progress made in achieving various targets set out by the leaders during IAFS-III. In particular, the African side welcomed the considerable stepping up of visits at the highest level in the last five years from India and Africa and the elevation of bilateral relations with African countries to a much higher trajectory," the statement said.

The AU delegation acknowledged the presentation made by the Indian side on the status of implementation of various commitments made under IAFS-III through lines of credit, grants and capacity building initiatives. The possibilities to strengthen the multilateral component of the partnership including the flagship projects of Agenda 2063 and the African Union continental framework were also emphasized, the statement said.

The two sides agreed to regularly keep reviewing progress through established joint monitoring mechanisms.

