MV Act fines reduced to give relief to poor, middle classes:

The Gujarat government on Thursday defended its decision to drastically reduce the fines under the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, saying it was done in view of financial condition of middle classes and the poor. State Transport Minister R C Faldu said the state has slashed the fines only for "non-serious traffic offences".

"We have adhered to the guideline of the Central Motor Vehicles Act in most provisions. We have not diluted fines in the case of serious offences. "The state recorded 8,000 deaths in road accidents last year, which cannot be allowed," Faldu said, speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar.

"But keeping in mind the financial condition of the middle and poor classes in the state, we have tried to give some concession," he added. "Compared to the fines levied earlier, we have substantially increased them," he added.

The BJP-ruled Gujarat on Tuesday drastically reduced the fines -- in some cases by as much as 90 per cent -- under the new Motor Vehicles Act. Many other states have either reduced the fines or put the implementation of the act on hold.

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari had said on Wednesday that states can reduce fines, but they will be responsible for the consequences. The reduction in fines, in Gujarat, was as steep as Rs 1,000 from Rs 10,000..

