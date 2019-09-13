5 Indian women police officers honoured by UN for role in South Sudan

Five Indian women police officers were honored by the United Nations for their commendable services in the world body's mission in South Sudan, officials said on Friday. The women officers who were conferred the UN medal were Reena Yadav, Inspector, Chandigarh Police, Gopika Jahagirdar, DSP, Maharashtra Police, Bharati Samantray, DSP in the MHA, Ragini Kumari, Inspector in the MHA and Kamal Shekhawat, ASP, Rajasthan Police.

The Indian women police officers received the UN medal at a medal parade in the United Nations Mission in Juba in South Sudan on Tuesday, a Home Ministry official said. The women officers were honored by the UN for upholding the UN mandate of protection of civilians in conflict-ridden South Sudan.

The women officers are engaged in community policing, administrative, operational duties and capacity building of local authorities. Working in coherence with UN core values of professionalism, integrity, and respect for diversity, the Indian women have become a force to reckon with in the UN Mission in South Sudan, another official said.

