For taking good catch, important to keep eyes on ball, otherwise you blame gravity, maths: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday used a cricketing analogy to take a dig at the Modi government over the state of the economy, saying to take a good catch it is important to keep ones eyes on the ball and have the true spirit of the game, otherwise one keeps blaming gravity, Maths and Ola-Uber. Her sharp attack on the government came a day after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was trolled on the internet over an apparent gaffe in explaining that achieving the target of nearly doubling the size of the economy to USD 5 trillion should not be looked through the prism of Maths.

He remarked that maths did not help Albert Einstein to discover gravity. The slip up was not lost on netizens who quickly took to Twitter to point out that gravity was discovered by Isaac Newton and Einstein is credited for his theory of relativity. "For a good catch, it is important to keep your eyes on the ball and having the true spirit of the game. Otherwise you will keep blaming gravity, maths, Ola-Uber. Issued in public interest for Indian economy," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress general secretary also posted a video from a cricket game in which the fielder is seen taking a very difficult catch at the boundary line. Goyal's apparent gaffe came within days of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman blaming millennials' preference for ride-hailing services such as Uber and Ola over owning cars, and not high taxes, for slumping vehicle sales.

The Congress had attacked Sitharaman for her remarks saying it reflected the "inefficiency, immaturity, and inexperience" of the BJP in governance.

