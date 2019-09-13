International Development News
Medical college student commits suicide

PTI Madurai
Updated: 13-09-2019 17:55 IST
Image Credit: ANI

A 29-year-old postgraduate student of the government medical collegehere committed suicide by injecting poison over alleged work pressure, police said here on Friday. Uthayaraj, an MD Anaesthesia student, hailing from Vriddachalam, was found dead with a syringe and vial strewn around in his rented house on Friday morning, they said.

As he did not come out of his room for a long time after returning home from duty on Thursday night, the house owner got suspicious and informed the police, who broke open the door. In a note purportedly written by him, Uthayaraj said he was taking the extreme step owing to work pressure, they said.

Further investigations were on, the police added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
