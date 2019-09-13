Govt rectifying Congress' sins in Umbha, will Priyanka apologise for killings here: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday blamed the Congress for the July 17 killings of 11 tribals in Umbha village of Sonbhadra district here and asked party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of she would "apologise" for her "party's sins." "The Congress was responsible for the Umbha tragedy. I want to ask Priyanka if she will apologise for her party's act of depriving the poor of their rights," said Chief Minister Adityanath.

"During the Congress rule, farmers' land was grabbed on the pretext of building memorials. Now our government is rectifying the sins committed by the Congress," he said, while launching 35 projects worth Rs 340 crore in Umbha village here. The chief minister said Sonbhadra and the entire country will remember July 17 for the tragic incident when 11 people were brutally murdered here.

"At that time, we had resolved to probe the entire incident and take action against the guilty. We have already taken action against officials responsible for the incident," said Adityanath. "My heartfelt condolences are for those who lost their kin in the tragic incident," he said.

"The government assures you that we are with you in this time of tragedy and will keep supporting you in future for your welfare," the chief minister added. Highlighting various welfare measures undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath said, "In 2014, the prime minister had given the slogan of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' and for the last 5 years, he has been working relentlessly for the welfare of the people without any discrimination."

"Today, the poor have roof above their heads, they can avail medical facilities and toilets have been constructed to protect the women's dignity. All households have the power connection and LPG cylinders for cooking food," he said. Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said between 1952 and 1955, the Congress deprived people of their rights, and committed the sin of keeping people as bonded labourers.

"Today we are here to rectify the wrongdoings of the Congress, and the country has already punished the party," said the chief minister. Attacking the opposition, Yogi said the Congress, SP and BSP suppressed the voice of the people and occupied their lands.

"After our government came to power in the state, every poor's voice is being heard and all people will get back their land," he said. Accusing a Congress leader for grabbing the land of people in Umbha, the CM said, "Those who were land owners before Independence were made landless. A fake agriculture committee was formed to grab the rights of the poor of Umbha," he said.

Yogi also said a new tehsil will be formed in Sonbhadra district. "A police post and Kasturba Girls School will also be established in Umbha village. The government will lease the land to all the people of Umbha. The poor will be covered under the housing scheme through leasing of the land. The poor are also being benefited through pension scheme," he said.

The chief minister allotted lease of 852 bighas of land to 281 beneficiaries. He said 292 families are being provided houses under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana. "A compensation of Rs 18.50 lakh has been given to the dependents of each of the victims who died here. The pension for women has already been approved and a compensation of Rs 6 lakh has already been sanctioned to each of the 20 injured," he said.

To cover those who are deprived of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Umbha, 510 Ayushman Bharat golden cards were issued at the gram panchayat and 210 golden cards are being issued under the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana. "The state government is electrifying all houses in Umbha and solar panels are being installed where there are no power cables. The solar mini drinking water project worth Rs 23.54 lakh has also been started in the Pahadi Tola here," he said.

PTI ABN RAX RAX

