Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL9 BH-LALU-DAUGHTER IN LAW With tears in her eyes, Lalu's estranged daughter-in- law storms out of house Patna: The estranged wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav was on Friday seen storming out of the house of her mother-in-law Rabri Devi with tears in her eyes.

CAL10 JH-ASSEMBLY-SESSION Special session of Jharkhand assembly conducted in happy mood Ranchi: Sporting smile on their faces, legislators, cutting across party lines, mingled and exchanged bonhomie with each other during the one-day special session hosted in the newly constructed Assembly building here on Friday. CAL11 WB-LD MAMATA PAY COMMISSION WB may implement 6th Pay Commission from Jan 2020 : Mamata Kolkata: The West Bengal government will accpet the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission and is likely to implement it from January 1, 2020, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday.

CAL12 BH-OPPN-POLITICS Opposition in Bihar bogged down with too many ideas about how to fight the NDA Patna: The opposition in Bihar, that faced severe drubbing in Lok Sabha polls, seems to be bogged down with too many ideas with regard to the strategy for the assembly polls next year when it will face the formidable NDA once again. CES4 WB-FIRE ROBOTS West Bengal govt to procure fire fighting robots, drones Kolkata: West Bengal fire department was contemplating to procure fire fighting robots and drones for effective combat of fire incidents and prevent casualties, a senior official said on Friday.

CES5 MG-SPEAKER Metbah Lyngdoh elected Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Shillong: United Democratic Party president Metbah Lyngdoh was on Friday elected Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, after he defeated lone rival of the Congress, Winnerson D Sangma. CES6 JH-JD(U) SYMBOL New symbol for JD(U) Jharkhand unit Ranchi: The Election Commission on Friday allotted farmer driving tractor symbol to the Jharkhand unit of Janata Dal(United), party leader said.

CES9 OD-RAIN Water released from Hirakud dam; low-lying areas of 5 districts submerged Bhubaneswar: After water level in the reservoir of the Hirakud dam rose considerably on Friday, excess water was released from it leading to inundation of low-lying areas in five districts of Odisha, officials said..

