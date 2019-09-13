Delhi LG calls for expediting installation of CCTV cameras, panic buttons in buses

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Friday called for expediting the installation of CCTVs and panic buttons in buses and ensuring that women helpline numbers are properly displayed everywhere, including in DTC and cluster buses and schools. Baijal was chairing the 10th meeting of 'Task Force on Women Safety' at Raj Niwas, his official residence, here.

The Transport Department informed the LG that the process of induction of 1,000 buses with CCTVs and panic buttons has started and 25 buses having three CCTVs and 14 panic buttons each joined the cluster fleet on August 20, a press release said. Director (Education) of Delhi government informed him that CCTV cameras have been installed in 892 government schools, it added.

Baijal stressed that all stakeholders must have a focused and coordinated strategy to make Delhi a safe city for women, the release said. He said regular checks should be carried out to ensure uniform and unobstructed illumination of dark spots, it said.

During the meeting, action taken on issues identified in the last meeting of the task force, held on June 12, was also reviewed, the release said. Baijal was also apprised of the various women safety initiatives taken by the Delhi Police like deployment of 30 'Parakram' vans in vulnerable areas, 15 all-women PCRs, 500 PCR vans around girls' schools and colleges, etc, it said.

The meeting was attended by chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Delhi Police commissioner, principal secretary (Law and Justice) of Delhi government, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)