UP:Congress announces five candidates for bypolls

The Congress on Friday announced candidates for five assembly constituencies for the upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 13-09-2019 23:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Friday announced candidates for five assembly constituencies for the upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. Congress leader Umesh Kumar Diwakar will be contesting for Iglas (Schedule Caste) seat, Sneh Lata from Tundla (Schedule Caste) seat and Karishma Thakur from Govind Nagar seats respectively.

Congress has fielded Sunil Mishra for Jalalpur assembly seat and Rajmangal Yadav will be contesting from Ghosi. Bypolls would be held for 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh and most of the vacancies have been created due to sitting MLAs getting elected to parliament in the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
