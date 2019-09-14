FCRA violation case: Delhi court to take up CBI's application seeking Yasmin Kapoor's custody on Sept 16

A Delhi court will take up on September 16 an application filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking custody of Yasmin Kapoor, a close aid of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, and three others in a case of alleged violation of foreign exchange rules. Before taking up the application, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Naveen Kashyap sent the four accused to remain in judicial custody in Tihar jail.

Earlier, the court had sought certain clarification from the agency before deciding on the police custody, as lawyers for the accused had filed several judgments while opposing its remand plea. The agency had, on September 11, arrested Yasmin Kapoor, Tarun Kapoor, Jateen Vadhera and Pradeep Sood in connection with the case.

According to the CBI, Yasmin and others were arrested in a case of alleged FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) violations by NGO "Advantage India" linked to Deepak Talwar. "Talwar's NGO "Advantage India" allegedly got Rs 90 crore through FDI route which was diverted for other purposes," the agency had stated.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had accused Yasmin Kapoor of being an alleged partner-in-crime with Deepak Talwar in causing a huge loss to Air India after its profitable routes were given to private airlines from the Middle East. In March earlier this year, Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann had granted bail to her upon a personal bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

Talwar is already in Judicial custody following his arrest by CBI in Aviation deal case. (ANI)

