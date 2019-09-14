Naxals kill man after accusing him of being police informer

A man in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district was killed by Naxals after they accused him of being a police informer, an official said on Saturday. Mirya Manjal's body was found on Saturday morning near a private firm's beneficiation plant under Kirandul police station limits, he said.

Manjal was a resident of Pullum village, he said. "A Maoist pamphlet has been recovered from the spot.

It accuses Manjal of being a police informer. The pamphlet further claims Manjal was killed after a so-called jan adalat (Naxal kangaroo court) was held," he said, adding that Manjal was not a police informer. He said no eye-witnesses had come forward so far to help the police..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)