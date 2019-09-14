Work for people or face action: Naveen to police

With only a few days to go before the launch of 'Mo Sarkar'(my government) initiative Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday told the heads of all police stations that they should either work for the people and be rewarded or else be punished. He said this while interacting with the heads of all the 635 police stations across the state through video conferencing.

The chief minister under the 'Mo Sarkar' initiative will directly talk to the people visiting police stations and take feedback from them. He will do the same in case of government hospitals also.

'Mo Sarkar' is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the entire country, an official at the chief minister's office, said. "Starting from October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), I will personally make ten phone calls every day. Based on the feedbacks, there will be immediate action. Those who are doing good work will be appreciated and action will be taken against those who are not," Patnaik told the police officers.

"We run the administration with tax payers' money. We draw our salary from the money of the citizens. It is our duty to treat citizens with dignity whenever they visit police stations, deal with their complaints in a professional, ethical and humane manner." he said. This is the transformation the government wishes to achieve through 'Mo Sarkar', Patnaik said.

'Mo Sarkar' is an important transformative initiative of the 5-T programme. The 5Ts aim at achieving progress through Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Time and Transformation. Under the initiative, anyone visiting a police station will register his/her telephone number with the police which will be linked to the 'Mo Sarkar' platform.

The complainant's telephone number will be available with all the senior officers up to chief minister level. If anyone does not have personal telephone number, he or she can register a relative's number for feedback.

The Odisha Police has developed a system for recording feedback from the people who come to the police stations for various work, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha, B K Sharma, said. He said a state-level call centre has been established at State Crime Record Bureau at Bhubaneswar which is a nodal agency for implementing Mo Sarakar initiative.

Similarly, district call centers have also been established in all the districts which function under the direct supervision of the superintendents of police of the districts, Sharma said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)