FS Gokhale to visit Iran for foreign office consultations

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale will be on a two-day visit to Iran beginning Sunday during which he will discuss key bilateral and regional issues with his Iranian counterpart Syed Abbas Araghchi. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Gokhale is visiting Iran on September 15-16 for the 16th Foreign Office Consultations.

"During his visit, he will hold consultations with his counterpart Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi," Kumar said. He said the foreign secretary is also expected to call on Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, following the US withdrawal from it last year, and energy ties between the two countries are also expected to come up for talks between the two sides.

