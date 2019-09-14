Maha govt launches health survey covering 8.66 cr people

The Maharashtra government has launched a 'patient search campaign' in which 14,000 surveyors will cover 8.66 crore people in 1.73 crore households for early detection and diagnosis of diseases, state Health minister Eknath Shinde said. He said the health survey will cover all rural areas as well as 30 per cent of risk-bearing urban population, adding that the plan primarily aimed at helping leprosy and tuberculosis patients.

Maharashtra is the first state in the country to implement this joint initiative, Shinde claimed. During the survey, leprosy, TB, high BP, diabetes, oral cancer, breast cancer and uterine cancer patients will be examined by doctors, he said.

It will also create awareness among the population above 30 years of age about high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer, the minister said. State, district and taluka level committees have been formed to oversee the drive, and officials are being trained, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)