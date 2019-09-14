Jharkhand youth thrashed on suspicion of being child-lifter

A youth, suspected of being a child-lifter, was beaten up by a mob here on Saturday, police said. The incident happened at Babudih Bustee here under the jurisdiction of Sidgora police station, they said.

The youth, who suffered serious head injuries, was rescued by some police officers and admitted to MGM Hospital, the Officer-in-Charge of Sidgora police station, Manoj Thakur, said. According to locals, the youth, identified as Bhatu Sardar, was moving around suspiciously following which the residents of the area, suspecting him of being a child lifter, thrashed him, Thakur said.

He said that Sardar, in his twenties, is a resident of Kadma (in Jamshedpur), and he is wanted in connection with a bicycle theft. He fled to Babudih Bustee from Kadma in order to evade arrest, he added...

