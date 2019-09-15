Culture minister among first bidders as auction opens for gifts received by PM

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel was one of the first bidders as the e-auction for the gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened on Saturday. Patel, a farmer leader, bid for a wooden bullock cart replica which had a base price of Rs 1,000. He offered Rs 2,100 for it.

It will be known only on October 3, when the e-auction ends, if the minister will take the cart home. Made of wood, the cart is believed to have been crafted by artisans from Haryana, but till late Sunday, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) could not say who had gifted it to the prime minister.

The proceeds from the e-auction will be given to the Namami Gange project to clean the river. The auction of more than 2,700 mementos began on Saturday and will remain live on www.pmmementos.gov.in till October 3.

The mementos include 576 shawls, 964 angavastram (clothes), 88 pagris (head-dress) and various jackets portraying the divers and colourful culture of the country. There are also many replicas of cow. The last such auction was held in January this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)