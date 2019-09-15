Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over loss of lives in Andhra boat tragedy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of 12 lives in a tourist boat accident in Andhra Pradesh and hoped that those missing are safe. "I'm sorry to hear about the boat accident in the Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have perished in this tragedy. I pray that all those reported missing will soon be accounted for and that they are safe,"he said on Twitter.

At least 12 people drowned and around 30 were missing after a boat carrying them to a tourist spot capsized in the swollen Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The boat was carrying around 60 people, including nine-member crew, and 17 of them were rescued by the locals, while a search was on for others.

