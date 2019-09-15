Two arrested for abducting, killing transport broker in Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly abducting and killing a 30-year-old transport broker over a monetary dispute in outer Delhi's Narela Industrial area, police said on Sunday. The two accused, Atul (20) and Shivam (21), used to work with the transport broker, Manish, they said.

According to the police, the matter was reported on Friday by Manish's wife, who said that he was missing and a report was registered in this regard. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said she claimed that before he went missing, Manish had gone out with his friend, Atul, who also lived with them.

She questioned Atul about her husband's whereabouts, but when he could not give her satisfactory answers, she approached the police again the next day, he said. She suspected that Atul along with some other person has abducted her husband, the officer said, adding that Atul then fled from the house

The two accused were later nabbed and Manish's body was recovered from a drain near Alipur, the DCP said. During interrogation, Shivam disclosed that Atul had hatched the plan to kill Manish due to a monetary dispute, the officer said.

Manish had left his house for some work at around 11 pm along with Atul, who texted Shivam that they had left on Manish's bike and would reach Swaroop Nagar. He asked Shivam to come there. When they met, Atul hit Manish with an iron pipe followed by Shivam who attacked him with the same pipe, the officer said.

When Manish became unconscious, the accused burnt his bike with petrol at the spot to destroy evidence, the police said. Then the two took him to Alipur on Shivam's bike. They tied his hands and legs with a cloth and fled after dumping his body in the drain, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)