Services affected on Delhi's Blue line due to slow movement, ops resume

Services on the Delhi's Blue Line were affected due to slow movement of trains from Yamuna Bank to Rajiv Chowk on Monday, officials said. In a tweet, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said: "Blue Line Update, Slow movement of trains from Yamuna Bank to Rajiv Chowk. Normal service on all other lines."

However, after a few minutes, the mass transit operator said operations have been resumed normally on the line. The Blue Line of DMRC connects the electronic city of Noida to Dwarka Sec 21 and Vaishali. It is one of the busiest lines with a huge rush on Rajiv Chowk during peak hours.

A few hours back, the services were affected on the Yellow Line due to a passenger on track of the GTB metro station on Monday. The Yellow Line of Delhi metro connects Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre in Gurgoan.

However, the services were resumed shortly. (ANI)

Also Read: Man jumps to death in front of metro train, Blue Line services briefly disrupted

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)