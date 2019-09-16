Pune: Spine surgeon, driver killed in accident on Pune-Mumbai expressway

A noted spine surgeon of a private hospital and his driver were killed in a road accident at Pune-Mumbai Expressway at wee hours on Monday. The car had stopped near Talgaon village to fix the tyre while returning to Pune.

A speeding Volvo bus ran over them from behind, killing him and the driver on the spot. The doctor was supposed to celebrate his birthday on the same day. (ANI)

Also Read: Gaya: Auto-driver killed after being shot at by unidentified assailants

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)