Man beaten to death over relationship with married woman

A married woman and her 22-year-old paramour were allegedly beaten by her husband, leading to the death of the man while she was injured, police said on Monday. Shabbir Khan allegedly had an affair with the wife of Narim Ali in Kankrala village of the district.

"Nazim, along with two-three men, beat Shabbir and his wife with a stick last night. Khan died during treatment at PBM hospital while the woman is being treated," SHO of Chatargarh police station Surendra Kumar said. The body has been handed over to his family after post-mortem and the matter is being investigated.

