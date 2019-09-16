Hospitalised Lankan refugee gives police the slip

Two Sri Lankan refugees came to blows over illegal dealings in ganja and lottery tickets and were admitted to a hospital from where one of them gave police the slip. The incident happened on Sunday night.

The two, staying at the Boluvampatti camp near here, had a fight over their illegal trade and got injured, police said. The two were taken to the hospital by the police, from where one of them, said to be a history-sheeter, escaped while being taken to the x-ray room, they said.

A special team has been formed to catch the accused, the police added..

