Gondia councillor booked for ruckus outside Cong MLA's house

A Gondia Municipal Council leader was booked on Monday for allegedly creating ruckus and using abusive language outside the house of local Congress MLA Gopaldas Agrawal, police said. GMC vice-president Shiv Sharma arrived at the house of Agrawal around 11 pm on Sunday and used abusive language there, said an official.

Agrawal was not in his house when the incident took place, he added. Inspector Babban Awhad of Gondia City police station confirmed the incident.

Sources said Sharma was untraceable after he was booked, based on the complaint of Agrawal's security guard. PTI COR BNM BNM.

