Navy gets DRDO-designed wargaming software

A new generation wargaming software was handed over to the Indian Navy here on Monday. The software aims at meeting the "contemporary operational and tactical-level wargaming requirement" for the Navy, the government said. The software was designed and developed by the Institute for Systems Studies and Analysis (ISSA), a premier DRDO laboratory, in collaboration with Maritime Warfare Centre, Visakhapatnam.

The software was handed over by Secretary, Department of Defence R-D, and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy to Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar here. The key focus has been to create a wargaming environment, which enables Maritime Warfare Centres (MWCs) to train using the latest technologies and computing tools, the Defence Ministry said in a release.

The software has versatile and user-friendly features which enable globally playable wargaming scenarios between multiple forces, it said. It enables exercises to be conducted between geographically dispersed locations over Wide Area Network. The architecture is forward compatible and new functional and equipment modules can be developed and easily plugged in. (ANI)

