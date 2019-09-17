International Development News
Development News Edition
Godavari boat tragedy: 25 deaths confirmed, 21 yet to be traced

Twenty-five people were confirmed dead in the Godavari riverboat capsize incident near Kacchuluru village, Sub Collector of Rampachodvaram said.

ANI Devipatnam (Andhra Pradesh)
Updated: 17-09-2019 17:02 IST
UH 3H helicopter carried out a search mission in Godavari on Monday. Photo/Indian Navy [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-five people were confirmed dead in the Godavari riverboat capsize incident near Kacchuluru village, Sub Collector of Rampachodvaram said. State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) found 17 new bodies today and said that 21 are yet to be traced.

The SDMA release said that 26 people have survived the incident. On Sunday, a tourist boat carrying 61 people on board capsized in the Godavari river. It is believed that the accident took place due to overloading of the boat.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the bereaved families. He had also directed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Navy and ONGC helicopters to carry out the rescue operations on war-footing. (ANI)

