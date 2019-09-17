Odisha constitutes Gandhi Jayanti coordination sub-committee

The Odisha government hasreconstituted the seven-member coordination sub-committee forthe grand celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birthanniversary, an official said on Tuesday

An official notification issued by the Odia Language,Literature and Culture department said MLA Atanu Sabyasachihas been named the chairman of the sub-committee

The other members are: MLA Umakanta Samantray, MLAPrashant Muduli, MLA Ashwini Kumar Patra, Sangram Paikaray,Birupakhsya Tripathy while the Director of OLLC will functionas the convener of the sub-committee.

