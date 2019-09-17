Man asks another person to give exam on his behalf; held

A 22-year-old man was arrested for successfully coaxing another person to appear in an examination on his behalf, police said. The accused has been identified as Shailesh Kumar, a resident of Gaya district in Bihar, they said.

The accused, who cleared his graduation this year, said he applied for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in the railways in 2018 and cleared it after asking other person to appear on his behalf, a senior police officer said. On Monday, he came to Dedicated Freight Corridors Corporation India Limited (DFCCI), the Ministry of Railway office at Pragati Maidan for biometric examination, which did not match, the officer said.

The accused was arrested on Monday.

