BJP-backed body comes up with Durga Puja awards

In a bid to reach out to the people during the biggest festival of West Bengal, a BJP-backed organisation on Tuesday announced awards after Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee for the best Durga Pujas in the city. The organisation, Banga Prayash, formed by actors from Bengal film industry and intellectuals who have either joined the BJP or are known sympathisers of the party, announced the "Syama Prasad Mookerjee Sharad Samman".

"We want to honour the Durga Pujas of our city, who will uphold our tradition and heritage. It has nothing to do with politics. We are an apolitical organisation," actress Anjana Basu said. The theme of the Durga Puja award is a "Padma Chara Durga Puja hoy naki (Is Durga Puja possible without lotus)".

It will award 10 community puja committees of Kolkata, that would uphold the tradition and heritage of Bengal. The award will also be given to 30 pujas of the city's residential complexes, she told a press conference.

Basu, who has recently joined BJP, was accompanied by several other actors and fashion designer Agnimitra Paul. BJP sources said the party is trying to get actively involved in Durga Puja to reach out to the people.

"Several of our leaders are now holding positions in Durga Puja committees. We would also come up with stalls outside puja marquees in order to propagate our ideology and policies," the sources said..

