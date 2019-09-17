ISRO, DRDO ink MoUs to provide technologies for Human Space Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday joined hands with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for development of human-centric systems for the Human Space Mission to demonstrate its human space flight capabilities. A delegation of ISRO scientists, led by Human Space Flight Centre's Director, S Unnikrishnan Nair, signed a set of MoUs with various DRDO labs in this regard, an official statement said.

The purpose behind the development is to provide technologies for human-centric systems and technologies specific to the Human Space Mission. "The technological capabilities existing in DRDO laboratories for defence applications will be customised to meet the requirements of the human space mission of ISRO," said DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy.

He said some of the critical technologies to be provided by DRDO to ISRO include space food, space crew health monitoring and emergency survival kit, radiation measurement and protection, parachutes for the safe recovery of the crew module and others. ISRO aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capability before the 75th anniversary of India's independence in 2022. (ANI)

