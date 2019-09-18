Fake currency seized in Kolkata, man arrested

Fake currency with a face value of Rs 2.8 lakh was seized from the city and one person was arrested in this connection, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) apprehended Raju V, a resident of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, from Beliaghata Road near Sealdah station area in Kolkata, a senior officer said.

The team seized 140 fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of denominations of Rs 2000 from him, he said. "The accused is associated with a Tamil Nadu-based FICN racket. We have arrested him. An investigation has been started to find out where he was taking these fake notes," the officer added..

