Govt examining Cabinet sub-committee report on construction of

The Telangana government is examining the report of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on the construction of the new Secretariat, state Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy said in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. A technical committee of government engineering officials appointed by the Cabinet sub-committee has submitted its report, he said.

The sub-committee prepared a report by incorporating its views and the two reports have been submitted to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said during Question Hour in the Assembly. "That report is under consideration of the government now," Reddy said.

On AIMIM member Mohd Moazam Khan's query, Reddy said a timeline of one-and-half-years has been set for construction. "We cannot say about estimates (of expenditure) now as plans and others have not been finalised and the matter is in a preliminary stage," he said.

On Khan's demand that two mosques and a temple in the existing complex should be allowed for use during construction and that they should not be disturbed, the minister said the member's demand would be taken to the government's notice. He also pointed out that the matter is in court.

Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for construction of a new Secretariat in June this year..

