K'taka Transport Dept seeks legal opinion on slashing traffic

The Karnataka Transport Department has sought the law department's opinion on slashing the penalties for traffic violations under the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, a senior Minister said here on Wednesday. "Regarding the Motor Vehicle Act, the TransportMinister has sought my department's (law) opinion. We willbe giving it today or tomorrow. We hope to reduce therate of penalty imposed," Law and Parliamentary AffairsMinister J C Madhuswamy said.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, hesaid a decision on the matter was yet to be taken as the law department hasbeen asked to give its opinion. After the Gujarat government announced a drastic cutin penalties for traffic violations under the amended MV act, Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa had said it would be implemented in the statealso.

The BJP-ruled Gujarat government had announced the drastic cut even as the Centre was justifying the steep fineamounts under the amended MV Act. In some cases, the reduction in Gujarat is as steep asRs 1,000 from Rs 10,000.

On July 31, Parliament passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to tighten road traffic ruleslike issuance of driving licence andimposes stricter penalties for violations in an attempt toimprove road safety. Higher traffic penalties came into effect in moststates from September 1.

There has been severe criticism to the "hefty fines"from sections of the public, with many arguing that the government should first provide good road infrastructurefacilities. The cabinet also decided to release Rs 1,000 crore to facilitate reconstruction of houses damaged by floods.

"The government has assured Rs five lakh for reconstructing damaged houses in flood hit areas. Tofacilitate immediate reconstruction of houses, the cabinet hasgiven its approval to release Rs 1,000 crore," Madhuswamysaid.

The money would be transferred to accountsof Deputy Commissioners of all districts, he said, adding they have been asked to release the amount if the documents are clear. For partially damaged houses, Rs 25,000would be given for repair work, he said, adding thatthe PWD department would release Rs 500 crore for damaged roads.

Orders have also been given to repair minor irrigation structures immediately, he said. As many as 103 taluks in 22 districts were affecteddue to floods last month, in which over 80 people were killed.

Around seven lakh people were shifted to safe areas and thousands of houses were damaged. The cabinet also decided to start the process ofacquiring land for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) in Bengaluru, aimed at decongesting traffic.

Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said though this was an old project, it faced some challenges, including land acquisition. "It will be 65.5km long and 100 metres wide. A total of 1,810 acres of land, spread across 67 villages or settlements, has been marked foracquisition," he said.

The land acquisition cost has been estimated at Rs 8,100 crore and construction may cost about Rs 3,850 crore, he said, adding that landowners who lose below two acreswould be given compensation, based on the 2013 land acquisition law. Those losing more than two acres would get 50 per cent cash and 50 per cent of Transfer of Development Rights,he sai.

The land acquisition may take one year and project completion, three years, the DCM said, adding that the road would connect four highways - Tumakuru Road, Ballari Road, Old Madras Road, and Hosur road. The cabinet also decided to rename the 'MukhyamantriNava Bengaluru Scheme', aimed at improving the infrastructure of Bengaluru like roads, storm water drains, wastecollection, among others, as "Mukhya Mantri Nava Nagarothana"and prepare a new action plan.

The total fund under the scheme was Rs 8,015 crore and now Rs328 crore has been added to it, the DCM said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)