NCW seeks action against cops for torturing three women in Assam

National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took suo motu cognizance of a case involving three women who were allegedly beaten and stripped at a police outpost in Darrang district of Assam.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 18-09-2019 20:47 IST
National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took suo motu cognizance of a case involving three women who were allegedly beaten and stripped at a police outpost in Darrang district of Assam. "The Commission has condemned the treatment meted out to the women at the outset and has taken Suo-Motu cognizance of this issue. The Commission is anguished with such alleged misconduct on part of the police officials, who have ill-treated women not involved in any crime but suspected to know the whereabouts of alleged criminal", read a press release by National Commission of Women.

The commission has directed Assam's Director-General of Police to take up the matter and ensuring 'stern punishment' to the miscreants. On September 8, a sub-inspector and a woman constable were suspended for allegedly stripping and torturing a pregnant woman and her two sisters at a police outpost in Assam's Darrang district, the police stated.

The three women were taken to the police station for questioning in a "kidnapping" case filed against their brother for eloping with a woman. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
