6 vehicle pile-up after bus rams into auto rickshaw in east Delhi, 3 injured

A bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw, which hit three other vehicles, leaving three people injured and causing a pile-up in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar on Wednesday, an official said. Police were informed about the accident at National Highway-24 around 4 pm.

The official said another auto-rickshaw hit the bus from behind and a scooter on the side of the highway was damaged. Mohammad Amir (41) Chandan (32) and Akhilesh (21), suffered injuries to their heads and arms, they said.

The low-floor bus was going towards Akshardham Flyover from Sarai Kale Khan, the official said. He said a case has been registered and the bus driver has been identified. Efforts are being made to nab the driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)