J-K: Centre's advisory committee meets Governor Malik

A three-member advisory committee led by its Chairman Sanjay Mitra met Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Thursday and discussed the distribution of assets and liabilities between the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Apart from the chairman, the central government's committee comprises Arun Goyal and Giriraj Prasad as members.

"The committee members discussed various important issues with the Governor regarding the distribution of assets and liabilities between the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which will come into existence on October 31. The members apprised him about their views in this regard," an official statement said. The committee was recently constituted by the Centre under Section 85 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. (ANI)

