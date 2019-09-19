Police and Forensic University to be established in Lucknow: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said a Police and Forensic University will be established in Lucknow for modernisation of the police force. Speaking to reporters here on the completion of 30 months in office, Adityanath said, "A Police and Forensic University will be established in Lucknow for modernisation of police force, thereby installing a sense of security among people. At police range level, advanced forensic labs will be established."

An anti-corruption portal has been launched and 41 new police stations have been opened in the state, the chief minister said. Hitting out at earlier state governments, he said, "Earlier governments had ended 54 companies of the PAC which have been revived. Police Lines have been constructed in districts where there are no Police Lines."

"The result of this perception was that it generated a feeling of security in the state, and a message was sent to the country and the world. And in this duration, the state government was successful in getting investments of over Rs 2 lakh crore," Adityanath said.

