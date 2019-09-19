New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. DEL24 JK-SITUATION Normal life remains disrupted in Kashmir, reports of shopkeepers being threatened Srinagar: Incidents of miscreants threatening shopkeepers and vandalising private vehicles have been reported from many places in Kashmir Valley where normal life remained disrupted for the 46th day on Thursday following abrogation of Article 370, officials said.

DEL35 JK-ABDULLAH-PSA ORDER Abdullah has 'tremendous potential' to create public disorder: PSA order Srinagar: Statements mobilising people against the state and the "tremendous potential" to create public disorder in the Valley are among the charges listed against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who has been booked under the Public Safety Act. DEL38 HR-VADRA-LD LICENCE Process of cancelling land rights granted to Vadra's firm started: Haryana official Chandigarh: The Haryana government has begun the process of cancelling the licence given to Robert Vadra's Skylight Hospitality to develop land that was later transferred to realty major DLF for Rs 58 crore, officials said on Thursday.

LGD21 RJ-COURT-SUNNY DEOL Deol, Karisma in dock; rlys claim they pulled chain in 1997 Jaipur: A railway court has framed charges against Bollywood actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol and actress Karisma Kapoor more than 20 years after they allegedly pulled the emergency chain of a train while shooting for a film. DEL58 UP-CHINMAYANAND Chinmayanand case: SIT summons appointment records of woman's mother Shahjahanpur (UP): The special investigation team probing rape charges against Swami Chinmayanand here on Thursday summoned records relating to the appointment of the complainant woman's mother at a college run by Mumukshu Ashram of the BJP leader.

DEL76 UP-2NDLD CM Halfway into his term, Yogi boasts of controlling crime; oppn disagrees Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said "strengthening" law and order in the state has helped changing its image, a claim that opposition parties sought to quickly puncture. DES50 NHRC-UP-SUICIDE NHRC notice to UP over Bareilly woman's suicide New Delhi/Lucknow: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the suicide of a woman in Bareilly due to alleged delay in police action on her attempt-to-rape complaint.

DES49 PB-ADVISORS-LD ORDINANCE Pb cabinet gives nod to ordinance to exclude CM's advisors from office of profit Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdaspur): Under fire from opposition for appointing six advisors to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the state cabinet on Thursday decided to bring an ordinance to exclude their appointments from the ambit of the office of profit. DES26 PB-AMARINDER-KARTARPUR Kartarpur corridor: Punjab CM likens Pak's demand for service charge to 'jaziya' Dera Baba Nanak (pb): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday equated the service charge demanded by Pakistan from Indian pilgrims for visiting the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara with "jaziya" (a tax on non-muslims).

DES34 HR-SAD SAD to go solo in Haryana polls if talks on seat sharing with BJP fail Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal here on Thursday said it would go solo in the Haryana assembly elections if seat-sharing talks with the BJP failed. DES27 UKD-BJP-STING BJP rebuts Cong charge of misusing CBI against former U'khand CM Harish Rawat Dehradun: The BJP on Thursday rebutted the Congress's allegations that the CBI was being misused against former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat in the sting case, saying law was simply taking its course..

